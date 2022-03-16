Spire Wealth Management Acquires 6,900 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

