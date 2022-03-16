Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $154.95 and a one year high of $223.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.