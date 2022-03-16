Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,180,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:HSY opened at $208.82 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $152.63 and a twelve month high of $216.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day moving average of $187.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.
In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.
Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
