Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,180,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $208.82 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $152.63 and a twelve month high of $216.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day moving average of $187.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

