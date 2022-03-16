Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

