SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. SPX has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.00.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPX by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SPX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

