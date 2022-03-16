SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.54

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 9252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

