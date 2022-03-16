SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,729.75 Average PT from Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.49).

SSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.78) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,825 ($23.73) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,684.25 ($21.90) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,597.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,612.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,376 ($17.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,711 ($22.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

