SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,074.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSPPF. Barclays dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 350 ($4.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

