Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,049,600 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 3,158,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.5 days.

SLFPF opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Several research analysts have commented on SLFPF shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 245 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

