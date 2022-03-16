Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 36,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 12,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

