State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 14,415 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,958,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 126,849 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,358,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 353,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,476. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

