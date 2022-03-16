State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

