State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COHU shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

