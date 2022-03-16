State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,245 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Toll Brothers Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.