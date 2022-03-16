State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 705 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOE. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.08.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $832,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,900 shares of company stock worth $14,821,148. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

