Stem (NYSE:STEM) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 57329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Specifically, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,750 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stem by 41.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Stem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Stem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

