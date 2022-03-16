Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 57329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Specifically, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,121 shares of company stock worth $1,917,750. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

