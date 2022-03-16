Stock Repurchase Plan Authorized by Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Board of Directors

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.36. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

