Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Arch Resources Call Options (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 16,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,861% compared to the average volume of 860 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $163.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,978,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 297.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after buying an additional 203,981 shares in the last quarter.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

