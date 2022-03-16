Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Safehold Put Options (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,055 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,853% compared to the typical daily volume of 310 put options.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.
Shares of Safehold stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67. Safehold has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $95.29.
In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,357,211 shares of company stock worth $199,249,480. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,545,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
