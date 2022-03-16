Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Safehold Put Options (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,055 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,853% compared to the typical daily volume of 310 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67. Safehold has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,357,211 shares of company stock worth $199,249,480. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,545,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

