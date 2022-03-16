Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Eagle Materials Put Options (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,022 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,411% compared to the typical daily volume of 200 put options.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.10. 468,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,674. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $122.16 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

