Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.76. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.