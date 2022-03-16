StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

