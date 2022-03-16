StockNews.com Downgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Buy

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Open Text has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Open Text by 309.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Open Text by 51.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after acquiring an additional 335,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Open Text by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after acquiring an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Open Text by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Open Text by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 224,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

