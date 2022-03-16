StockNews.com Lowers AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.86.

ABC stock opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,186 shares of company stock worth $18,034,356. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,449,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

