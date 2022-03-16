StockNews.com Lowers Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $10.35 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,485,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Consolidated Water by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 132,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.