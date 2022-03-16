StockNews.com Lowers Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
NASDAQ CWCO opened at $10.35 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.
About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
