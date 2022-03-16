Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

