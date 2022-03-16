Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.