Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,744 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.