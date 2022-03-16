Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,061,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

