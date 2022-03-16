Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 13th total of 619,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,926.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SURDF opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $37.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.
