Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 13th total of 619,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,926.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SURDF opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $37.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.