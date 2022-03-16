Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 3,037 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,820,000.
Shares of ILCG stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $73.77.
