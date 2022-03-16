Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,730. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $120,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,920 shares of company stock worth $926,539 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,450 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

