Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.63

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.63 and traded as low as $11.43. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 262,974 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1401 per share. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

