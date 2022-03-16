Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

SLGG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGG. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 193.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

