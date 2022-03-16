Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.80

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.80 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 22.08 ($0.29). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 22.08 ($0.29), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of £31.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.99.
Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile (LON:SUH)
Further Reading
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.