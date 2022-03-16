Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.80

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.80 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 22.08 ($0.29). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 22.08 ($0.29), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of £31.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.99.

Get Sutton Harbour Group alerts:

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile (LON:SUH)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.