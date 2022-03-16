Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 75 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 75 price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

