Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Switch by 46.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Switch by 90,133.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Switch by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

