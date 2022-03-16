Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.86

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.86 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.21). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 17.57 ($0.23), with a volume of 668,153 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.49 million and a PE ratio of -35.14.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)
