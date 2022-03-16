Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 999 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,669,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

NYSE:ROK traded up $6.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,856. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.12 and a 200-day moving average of $313.14. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

