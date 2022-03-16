Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $12.08 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 2,034 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

