Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

