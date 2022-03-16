Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,295,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $297.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.