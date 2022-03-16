Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 484 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.44 and a 200 day moving average of $250.17. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.16 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

