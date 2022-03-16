Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,240,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 484,661 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.