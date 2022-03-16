Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 2,324 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.71. The stock had a trading volume of 315,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.