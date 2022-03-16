Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 457 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $3,759,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,262. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01.

