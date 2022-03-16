Synthetify Market Cap Achieves $5.28 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $171,254.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002326 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.27 or 0.06623977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.04 or 1.00109943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

