TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $2.31. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 410,101 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 646,231 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

