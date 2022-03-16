Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.61

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $535.15 million, a PE ratio of -29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 69.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

